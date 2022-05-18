Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CFO Wajid Ali Sells 3,287 Shares of Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $292,937.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,717 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,339.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wajid Ali also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lumentum alerts:

On Thursday, February 17th, Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of Lumentum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $791,840.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $90.53 on Wednesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.78 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $395.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.16 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

LITE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 4,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumentum (Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.