Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LITE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lumentum from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.87.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $90.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $72.78 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.53.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $395.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.16 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $233,123.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,252 shares of company stock valued at $2,205,848 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter worth approximately $2,544,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Lumentum by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

