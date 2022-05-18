Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $90.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.84 and a 200-day moving average of $94.53. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $72.78 and a 12 month high of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $395.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $292,937.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,339.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,252 shares of company stock valued at $2,205,848 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 465.6% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 930,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,840,000 after purchasing an additional 766,170 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 62.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 34.7% during the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,410,000 after acquiring an additional 579,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Lumentum by 2,115.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

