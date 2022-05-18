Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luminar Technologies Inc. is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company. Luminar Technologies, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LAZR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. Luminar Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 16.06 and a quick ratio of 15.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 73.24% and a negative net margin of 747.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $192,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 59,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $841,196.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,510,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,186,240.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 360,000 shares of company stock worth $3,522,450 and sold 391,062 shares worth $5,393,549. 43.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after buying an additional 160,851 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 114,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 24,862 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 382,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the period. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

