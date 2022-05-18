LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 263,800 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the April 15th total of 306,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LMDX shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of LumiraDx in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of LumiraDx from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of LumiraDx from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LumiraDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of LumiraDx stock opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. LumiraDx has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67.

LumiraDx ( NASDAQ:LMDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $118.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that LumiraDx will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMDX. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LumiraDx during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in LumiraDx in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LumiraDx in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in LumiraDx in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in LumiraDx in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000.

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostic company. It focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. The company was formerly known as Point of Care Testing Limited and changed its name to LumiraDx Ltd in January 2018.

