M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in April

M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,722,300 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 1,435,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 861.2 days.

MTHRF remained flat at $$28.23 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494. M3 has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $73.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average is $43.27.

M3, Inc provides medical-related services primarily to physicians and other healthcare professionals through Internet. The company operates through five reporting segments: Medical Platform, Evidence Solution, Career Solution, Site Solution, and Overseas. It operates m3.com, a members-only Web site for providing information to the healthcare professionals; MR-kun, where member doctors can independently and continuously receive information on the m3com platform; QOL-kun that provides life support information other than medical information to members; AskDoctors, where registered doctors answer questions about health and illness from the general public; MDLinx for medical professionals in the United States; and Doctorsnetuk, a website that provides developing services for pharmaceutical companies, as well as provides drug information database in France, Germany, and Spain.

