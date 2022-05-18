MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CFO John Kober Sells 4,182 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) CFO John Kober sold 4,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $220,558.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,820.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Kober also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, John Kober sold 6,015 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $363,727.05.

Shares of MTSI opened at $53.11 on Wednesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $80.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 6.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $165.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 357.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.10.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

