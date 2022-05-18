Made.com Group (LON:MADE) Given New GBX 79 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Made.com Group (LON:MADE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 194 ($2.39) to GBX 79 ($0.97) in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.37% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Made.com Group from GBX 165 ($2.03) to GBX 90 ($1.11) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

MADE stock opened at GBX 50.20 ($0.62) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.50. The stock has a market cap of £196.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24. Made.com Group has a twelve month low of GBX 47.29 ($0.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 214.44 ($2.64).

Made.com Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online retail of furnishings and homeware. The company provides sofas, chairs, tables, and beds; wardrobes, cabinets, bookcases, shelves, TV stands, storage benches, and other storage and utility products; and lighting products, such as floor lamps, table lamps, bedside lamps, lamp shades, wall lights, ceiling lighting, and chandeliers.

