MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at TD Securities

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MAG has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank cut MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.16.

Shares of MAG stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.18. The company had a trading volume of 15,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,743. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.27 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in MAG Silver by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MAG Silver by 4,614.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in MAG Silver by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the third quarter valued at about $179,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

