MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) PT Lowered to C$28.00 at TD Securities

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective cut by analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.07% from the stock’s current price.

MAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$21.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.03.

TSE MAG traded down C$0.60 on Wednesday, reaching C$16.86. 59,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,459. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 216.54. The company has a current ratio of 36.88, a quick ratio of 36.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$15.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.28.

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.12. Equities research analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 1.5599999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.50, for a total value of C$315,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$450,022.50. Insiders sold a total of 31,500 shares of company stock worth $686,395 in the last quarter.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

