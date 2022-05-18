MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$21.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank downgraded MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.03.

MAG stock traded down C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.21. 41,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,115. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$20.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.66. The company has a current ratio of 36.88, a quick ratio of 36.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 220.64. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$15.75 and a 52-week high of C$29.28.

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.12. Equities research analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 1.5599999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total transaction of C$25,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,301 shares in the company, valued at C$1,266,321. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $686,395.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

