Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the April 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on Magellan Aerospace from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

MALJF opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.74. Magellan Aerospace has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $9.01.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

