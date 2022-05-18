Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Magenta Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Magenta Therapeutics from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magenta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.04.

Shares of MGTA stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $69.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTA. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,574,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,844,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,786,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,028,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 16.6% during the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,901,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,404,000 after acquiring an additional 555,555 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.

