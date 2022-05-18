Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the April 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 535,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NYSE MX traded up $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.57. The company had a trading volume of 64,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,750. Magnachip Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88.
Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 675.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 47,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 11.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,853,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,917,000 after buying an additional 254,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $221,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently commented on MX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.
Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magnachip Semiconductor (MX)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.