Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the April 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 535,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE MX traded up $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.57. The company had a trading volume of 64,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,750. Magnachip Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnachip Semiconductor news, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $130,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Young-Joon Kim bought 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $94,840.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 675.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 47,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 11.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,853,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,917,000 after buying an additional 254,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $221,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.