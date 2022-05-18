MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MakeMyTrip has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $36.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.84. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.35 and a beta of 1.25.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.
About MakeMyTrip (Get Rating)
MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.
