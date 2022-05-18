Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Down 14.4% in April

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,101,200 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the April 15th total of 2,456,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS MAWHF opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. Man Wah has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $2.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34.

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

