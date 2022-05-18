Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Short Interest Down 15.6% in April

Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the April 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MDOMF opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.55. Mandom has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.
Mandom Company Profile (Get Rating)
