Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Short Interest Down 15.6% in April

Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the April 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MDOMF opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.55. Mandom has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.

Get Mandom alerts:

Mandom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mandom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.