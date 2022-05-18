Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Senior Officer Steve Finch Sells 13,926 Shares

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.51, for a total value of C$313,411.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at C$393,621.20.

Steve Finch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of Manulife Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$347,838.76.

Shares of TSE MFC traded down C$0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$22.73. 22,826,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,926,244. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.31. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of C$21.75 and a one year high of C$28.09. The company has a market cap of C$43.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$27.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$29.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$27.88.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

