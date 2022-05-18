Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Piper Sandler

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.45% from the stock’s previous close.

MRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.45. 764,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,393,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.82. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 86,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $2,189,354.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 298,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $7,457,904.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after purchasing an additional 392,821 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,975,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,754,000 after acquiring an additional 998,850 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,810,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $434,854,000 after acquiring an additional 878,317 shares during the period. JB Investments Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,150,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $363,705,000 after acquiring an additional 531,527 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,835,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,837,000 after acquiring an additional 335,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

