Marker Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Marker Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.50).

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marker Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRKR opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72. Marker Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRKR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. lifted its position in Marker Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 439,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 483,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,343 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 90,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 233.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 35,865 shares during the last quarter. 31.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing tumor-associated antigens.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.