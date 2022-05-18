Marshall Motor Holdings plc (LON:MMH) Insider Sells £3,649,868 in Stock

Marshall Motor Holdings plc (LON:MMH – Get Rating) insider Daksh Gupta sold 912,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($4.93), for a total transaction of £3,649,868 ($4,499,344.18).

Marshall Motor stock opened at GBX 396 ($4.88) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 393.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 378.73. Marshall Motor Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 165 ($2.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 400 ($4.93). The firm has a market cap of £309.80 million and a PE ratio of 6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.56, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Get Marshall Motor alerts:

About Marshall Motor (Get Rating)

Marshall Motor Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale and servicing of passenger cars and commercial vehicles, and associated activities. It sells and repairs new and used vehicles. The company operates through 113 franchise dealerships representing 22 various brand partners in 28 counties in England.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marshall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.