Marshall Motor Holdings plc (LON:MMH) Insider Sells £3,649,868 in Stock

Marshall Motor Holdings plc (LON:MMH – Get Rating) insider Daksh Gupta sold 912,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($4.93), for a total transaction of £3,649,868 ($4,499,344.18).
Marshall Motor stock opened at GBX 396 ($4.88) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 393.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 378.73. Marshall Motor Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 165 ($2.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 400 ($4.93). The firm has a market cap of £309.80 million and a PE ratio of 6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.56, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96.
