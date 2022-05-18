Marston’s (LON:MARS) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

MARS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.48) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.80) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 101.43 ($1.25).

Get Marston's alerts:

Shares of MARS opened at GBX 60.25 ($0.74) on Wednesday. Marston’s has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57.50 ($0.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 98.45 ($1.21). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 76.28. The firm has a market cap of £382.10 million and a PE ratio of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.33.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.