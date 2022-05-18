Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Marten Transport in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 15th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.30.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $287.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MRTN. StockNews.com began coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of MRTN opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.83. Marten Transport has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 3,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $59,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $174,908.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,324 shares of company stock valued at $526,179 over the last three months. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,519,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,509,000 after purchasing an additional 389,287 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 1.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,114,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,331,000 after purchasing an additional 91,579 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,991,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,413,000 after purchasing an additional 40,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,982,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,737,000 after purchasing an additional 90,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Marten Transport by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,643,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,957,000 after buying an additional 22,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport (Get Rating)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.