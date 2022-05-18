Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Dan Christman Sells 4,810 Shares of Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dan Christman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $1,138,050.00.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $58.28 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.25 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.44%.

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

