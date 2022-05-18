MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.90. MasTec posted earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MasTec.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTZ traded down $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.10. 24,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.10. MasTec has a 12-month low of $70.72 and a 12-month high of $122.33.

About MasTec (Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasTec (MTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.