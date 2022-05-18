MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Lowered to $100.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at UBS Group from $116.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.05% from the company’s current price.

MTZ has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MasTec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.73.

Get MasTec alerts:

NYSE MTZ opened at $79.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.10. MasTec has a 52 week low of $70.72 and a 52 week high of $122.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MasTec will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,168,000 after purchasing an additional 134,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,160,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,123,000 after purchasing an additional 565,274 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $231,287,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth $138,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec (Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.