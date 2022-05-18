Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) and FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Head to Head Comparison

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) and FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Mastech Digital has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FTI Consulting has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mastech Digital and FTI Consulting’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastech Digital 5.76% 19.26% 12.02% FTI Consulting 8.17% 14.88% 7.74%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.3% of Mastech Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 62.5% of Mastech Digital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of FTI Consulting shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mastech Digital and FTI Consulting’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastech Digital $222.01 million 0.98 $12.22 million $1.10 16.97 FTI Consulting $2.78 billion 2.08 $234.97 million $6.46 25.91

FTI Consulting has higher revenue and earnings than Mastech Digital. Mastech Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FTI Consulting, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mastech Digital and FTI Consulting, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastech Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A FTI Consulting 0 0 0 0 N/A

FTI Consulting has a consensus target price of $200.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.50%. Given FTI Consulting’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FTI Consulting is more favorable than Mastech Digital.

Summary

FTI Consulting beats Mastech Digital on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mastech Digital (Get Rating)

Mastech Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources. It also provides a range of IT staffing services in the areas of data management and analytics, cloud, mobility, social, automation, business intelligence/data warehousing, web services, enterprise resource planning and customer resource management, and e-business solutions. In addition, the company offers digital transformation services, such as digital learning services; and cloud-based enterprise application across sales, marketing, and customer service organizations. It provides its services across various industry verticals, including financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, telecommunications, and transportation. The company was formerly known as Mastech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mastech Digital, Inc. in September 2016. Mastech Digital, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About FTI Consulting (Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers. construction and environmental solution, data and analytics, dispute, health solution, and risk and investigation services. Its Economic Consulting segment provides. antitrust and competition economic, financial economic, and international arbitration services. The company's Technology segment offers corporate legal operation; e-discovery and expertise; and information governance, privacy, and security services. Its Strategic Communications segment provides corporate reputation, financial communication, and public affairs services. The company serves aerospace and defense, agriculture, airlines and aviation, automotive and industrial, construction, energy, power and products, environmental solutions, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, hospitality, gaming and leisure, insurance, mining, private equity, public sector, real estate, retail and consumer products, telecom, media and technology, and transportation and logistics industries. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

