Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $420.76.

Shares of MA opened at $338.86 on Tuesday. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $305.61 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $329.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

