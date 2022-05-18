MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.30-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $683.55 million-$683.55 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $655.86 million.

MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $443.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.88. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 9.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,852,000 after purchasing an additional 130,333 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 39.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 372,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 105,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 204.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 59,396 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 99.7% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 121.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile (Get Rating)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.