Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $788.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) to announce $788.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $848.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $728.00 million. Matador Resources reported sales of $357.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 37.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTDR. StockNews.com raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,970,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $952,080,000 after purchasing an additional 884,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,101,000 after purchasing an additional 377,853 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 132.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,820,665 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $50.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 3.83. Matador Resources has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $59.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.26%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

