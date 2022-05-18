Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. Mattel has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 18.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Mattel in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Mattel in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Mattel by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

