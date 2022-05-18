Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.
Maverix Metals has a payout ratio of 29.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Maverix Metals to earn $0.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.
NYSE MMX opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $615.34 million, a P/E ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.89.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.92.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Maverix Metals by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,537,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 78.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 253,800 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 27.85% of the company’s stock.
About Maverix Metals (Get Rating)
Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
