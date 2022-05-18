Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. is a digital infrastructure provider, with diversified operations across Cryptocurrency Mining and Digital Asset Management. It operates principally in the USA and Australia. Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc., formerly known as Wize Pharma Inc., is based in SYDNEY. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Mawson Infrastructure Group stock opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.01. The company has a market cap of $198.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 2.19. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIGI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 46,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 25,589 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. 3.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

