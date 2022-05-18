Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Short Interest Update

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 414,100 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the April 15th total of 318,400 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 91,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of MEC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.98. The stock had a trading volume of 141,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.73. Mayville Engineering has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $22.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering in the third quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 145.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

MEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mayville Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.

