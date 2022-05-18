Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Short Interest Update

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 414,100 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the April 15th total of 318,400 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 91,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Shares of MEC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.98. The stock had a trading volume of 141,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.73. Mayville Engineering has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $22.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99.
Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.
MEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mayville Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st.
Mayville Engineering Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mayville Engineering (MEC)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.