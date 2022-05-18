McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Sells $2,876,149.54 in Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.43, for a total transaction of $2,876,149.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian S. Tyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.97, for a total transaction of $1,756,310.86.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of McKesson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.45, for a total value of $2,876,323.10.

On Monday, May 9th, Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total value of $1,799,597.34.

On Friday, April 29th, Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.36, for a total value of $1,736,679.68.

On Monday, April 18th, Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,833.50.

MCK traded down $12.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $320.65. The stock had a trading volume of 979,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,252. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.43. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $184.43 and a 1 year high of $339.94. The stock has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,976,000 after acquiring an additional 269,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in McKesson by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,505,000 after purchasing an additional 68,645 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in McKesson by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,965,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,096,000 after purchasing an additional 235,874 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in McKesson by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,098,000 after purchasing an additional 168,279 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.08.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

