Mears Group plc (LON:MER) Insider Andrew C. M. Smith Acquires 5,000 Shares

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Rating) insider Andrew C. M. Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.34) per share, with a total value of £9,500 ($11,711.05).

Shares of LON:MER opened at GBX 196.50 ($2.42) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 197.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 196.15. The firm has a market cap of £218.02 million and a PE ratio of 15.72. Mears Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 172.70 ($2.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 228 ($2.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Get Mears Group alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.84) target price on shares of Mears Group in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mears Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mears Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.