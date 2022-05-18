Mears Group plc (LON:MER) Insider Andrew C. M. Smith Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Rating) insider Andrew C. M. Smith bought 5,000 shares of Mears Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.34) per share, for a total transaction of £9,500 ($11,711.05).

LON:MER opened at GBX 196.50 ($2.42) on Wednesday. Mears Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 172.70 ($2.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 228 ($2.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.89, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £218.02 million and a PE ratio of 15.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 197.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 196.15.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.84) price objective on shares of Mears Group in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

