MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.13.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDWD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediWound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Aegis dropped their target price on MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on MediWound in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MediWound to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:MDWD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,476. MediWound has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.24.

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

