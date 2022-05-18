MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39. MediWound has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $6.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in MediWound by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 35,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MediWound by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MediWound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MediWound in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Aegis cut their price objective on shares of MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MediWound currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.69.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

