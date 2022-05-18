Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Mega Matrix stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. Mega Matrix has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $13.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mega Matrix stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSE:ACY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. State Street Corp owned 0.09% of Mega Matrix as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

AeroCentury Corp., through its subsidiary, JetFleet Corp., operates as an independent aircraft lessor and finance company specializing in regional aircraft and related engines. The company, through its other subsidiary, Mega Metaverse Corp., engaging in GameFi business in the metaverse ecosystem. AeroCentury Corp.

