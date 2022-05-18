MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,850,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the April 15th total of 8,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on MEIP. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the third quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 151.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 407.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 15,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.28. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

