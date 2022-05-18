MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on MeiraGTx from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MeiraGTx from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

NASDAQ MGTX opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $378.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MeiraGTx has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.08.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 million. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 47.01% and a negative net margin of 224.55%. Research analysts predict that MeiraGTx will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,203,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in MeiraGTx by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,863,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,969,000 after buying an additional 738,054 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in MeiraGTx by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,168,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MeiraGTx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,500,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in MeiraGTx by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 538,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after buying an additional 30,381 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

