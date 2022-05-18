Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the April 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Meliá Hotels International from €8.40 ($8.75) to €8.50 ($8.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meliá Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMIZF remained flat at $$7.46 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26. Meliá Hotels International has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $9.02.

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

