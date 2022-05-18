Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.35

Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Monday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Mercantile Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 195.36 ($2.41) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 5.77. Mercantile Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 179.20 ($2.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 294.50 ($3.63). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 211.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 238.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.91, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.67.
In related news, insider Damien Maltarp acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £21,800 ($26,873.77). Also, insider Graham Kitchen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 207 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of £10,350 ($12,758.88).
The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.
