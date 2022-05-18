Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.35

Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Monday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Mercantile Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 195.36 ($2.41) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 5.77. Mercantile Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 179.20 ($2.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 294.50 ($3.63). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 211.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 238.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.91, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.67.

Get Mercantile Investment Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Damien Maltarp acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £21,800 ($26,873.77). Also, insider Graham Kitchen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 207 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of £10,350 ($12,758.88).

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.