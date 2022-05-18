Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.60. Merit Medical Systems posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Merit Medical Systems.
Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.
MMSI opened at $62.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.35. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $73.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.79. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.10, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,334,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $519,240,000 after acquiring an additional 809,628 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,163,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,884,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,182,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,648,000 after acquiring an additional 338,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,510,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $156,422,000 after acquiring an additional 117,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.
About Merit Medical Systems (Get Rating)
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.