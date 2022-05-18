Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

NASDAQ:MESO opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $477.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 3.04. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $8.85.

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 982.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MESO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 16.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mesoblast by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 26,032 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mesoblast by 12.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 43,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Mesoblast by 43.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

