Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CAO Susan J.S. Taylor Sells 1,420 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Susan J.S. Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 17th, Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00.

NASDAQ FB opened at $202.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $169.00 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $548.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 170.8% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 783,981 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $266,075,000 after purchasing an additional 41,247 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 134,852 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $45,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.1% during the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 313,116 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.73.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

