Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO David M. Wehner Sells 1,222 Shares

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FB stock opened at $202.62 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $548.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.73.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

