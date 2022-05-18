Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CTO Andrew Bosworth Sells 10,126 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $2,059,122.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew Bosworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, May 15th, Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $202.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $169.00 and a one year high of $384.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.30.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.73.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

