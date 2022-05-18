Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CTO Andrew Bosworth Sells 11,718 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew Bosworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $2,059,122.10.

FB stock opened at $202.62 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.30.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,894 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,842 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

